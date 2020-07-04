Navarro: China Absorbing Hong Kong into ‘Firewall Concentration Camp’ and Is ‘at War with India’

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro stated that China is absorbing Hong Kong “into what is effectively a great firewall concentration camp,” is attacking American independence with the division caused by the impacts of the coronavirus, and is “at war with India right now.”

Navarro stated, “The other thing I should say on this glorious fourth, is today, we are mourning the loss of independence of Hong Kong, even as we are celebrating our own independence. And, I think Americans might want to reflect on what is happening to the people in Hong Kong, at the hand, the brutal hand of the Chinese Communist Party. And don’t think that, oh, it’s just Hong Kong. China, the Chinese Communist Party’s doing that to us right now with this virus tearing us apart.”

He added, “Basically, what we have now is Hong Kong is being absorbed into what is effectively a great firewall concentration camp, these people — I mean, the people of China are good, hardworking people. They live under the worst Orwellian kind of nightmare you can imagine. And I can tell you this, with this new, brutal law that the Chinese Communist Party passed, there’s going to be thousands of people in Hong Kong who are going to spend the rest of their days effectively in concentration camps. And this country and the rest of the world cannot stand for this. Pete, they’re doing this behind the cover of the Chinese Communist Party virus. China is known for this, exploiting crises to advance their own strategic agenda, territorial ambitions. They’re at war with India right now. The last time they did that was during the Cuban Missile Crisis.”

