FNC’s Hilton: Trump’s Reelection Hinges on a ‘Positive Patriotism’ Message

Fox News Channel “The Next Revolution” host Steve Hilton on Sunday reacted to reports of panic and pessimism about President Donald Trump’s reelection chances within the White House by offering some advice on how the president can defeat presumptive Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden.

Hilton, who said he has 30 years of experience running campaigns, urged Trump to run on “positive patriotism” because running on negativity does not win elections.

“Elections are always about the future, not past,” Hilton stated. “Here’s what else I’ve learned as someone who’s actually done it, not just talked about it: No one wins elections by just being negative. What was Hillary Clinton’s campaign? ‘I’m not Trump.’ Look how that turned out. You think that ‘I’m not Biden’ is enough to win in November? Forget about it. People vote for things, not against things. You will never win an election just by ranting at the mob or black lives matter. What’s your positive alternative? President Trump needs to give America a big, bold, positive plan for the future. That’s how we won last time. The media loves to call Trump negative and divisive, but actually the winning Trump in 2016 was positive and specific: build the wall, drain the swamp, Make America Great Again, these are positive messages — not grumbling and grievance, but can-do optimism. That’s the Trump we need to see.”

He continued, “Looking at what’s going on in this country right now, all my experience tells me that the way Trump gets reelected is positive patriotism. Across the nation, the silent majority — they’re concerned about many issues healthcare, crime, taxes but there’s one thing that rises above all of that. It’s a fundamental fear that we are losing our country, that the incredible pioneering American spirit, practical and problem-solving, ambitious and optimistic, always working toward that more perfect union in the future but still proud of the past. People are truly frightened that in a few short years it will be gone, that soon we won’t even be celebrating July the Fourth or anything else to do with America.”

Hilton offered five ways to improve the United States’ patriotism. He suggested better messaging to teach American children to “love America,” make America “self-sufficient” by not relying on other countries to make products, help more children be raised in homes with both parents, a new deal for cities for school reform and safer streets, and a peace corps for America to serve the community.

“We’ve got to get America’s mojo back,” Hilton added. “It’s all so low energy at the moment — mean and sullen and angry. President Trump can turn it around. And that’s what will get him reelected, not all this negative stuff.”

