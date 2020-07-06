WH’s Meadows: ‘We’re Not Going to Stand by and Let China or Anyone Else Take the Reins’

Monday, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows discussed the rising tensions between China and the United States as two U.S. Navy aircraft carriers are in the South China Sea to conduct exercises.

Meadows during FNC’s “Fox & Friends” outlined the United States’ mission its show of force against China, saying the message is to let China and others know the United States will not “stand by” and let anybody else “take the reigns in terms of being the most powerful, dominant force.”

“[O]ur mission is to make sure that the world knows that we still have the preeminent fighting force on the face of the globe. This president has invested more in our military, more in not only the hardware but the men and women who serve so sacrificIally each and every day. He continues to do so. But the message is clear: We’re not going to stand by and let China or anyone else take the reins in terms of being the most powerful, dominant force, whether it’s in that region or over here. ”

He emphasized, “The message is clear: Our military might stands strong and will continue to stand strong whether it’s in relationship to a conflict between India and China, or anywhere else.”

