Pelosi: Commuting Stone’s Sentence, ‘Appalling’ and ‘a Terrible Idea’

During an interview that took place before it was formally announced that President Trump is commuting Roger Stone’s prison sentence broadcast on Friday’s edition of CNN’s “AC360,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stated that giving Stone clemency is “a terrible idea” and “appalling.” Pelosi also stated that Congress should pass legislation so that presidents are legally restricted from pardoning anyone who commits a crime “that is caused by protecting the president, which this was.”

Pelosi said, “I think it’s a terrible idea. Just look at this administration, the president and his henchmen, so many of his friends, advisers, campaign chairman, etc. are in jail. And for the president to be able to issue a pardon on the basis of a crime that the person committed assisting the president is ridiculous. And we have — there ought to be a law, and I’m recommending that we pass a law that presidents cannot issue a pardon if the crime that the person is in jail for is one that is caused by protecting the president, which this was. It’s appalling.”

