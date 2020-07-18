Clarence Page: ‘I’m Amazed’ Cuomo’s Approval Rating Is This High, Nursing Home Policy ‘an Egregious Error’

On Friday’s “McLaughlin Group,” Chicago Tribune columnist Clarence Page stated that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) nursing home policy during the coronavirus pandemic “was an egregious error,” and expressed his amazement that Cuomo’s approval ratings are as high as they are. He also stated that we’re discussing how various governors have handled the pandemic because there hasn’t been any leadership on the national level.

Page stated, “Well, the nursing home deal was an egregious error, and we’ve all learned from it. It’s the kind of thing that, as I mentioned before, other folks have done in various states as we’re learning how to handle this virus. But I’m amazed that Cuomo’s approvals are so high. Before this crisis came along, he was being talked of as dead meat as far as presidential prospects go. And then, a few weeks into the crisis, and people were talking about him being presidential material again.”

Page added that “the governors have been taking a leadership role. Because they’ve had to take a leadership role. … That is the kind of thing that happens when you don’t have leadership coming out of Washington, we wind up talking about various governors.”

