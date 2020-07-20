Tucker Carlson: NY Times Threatening to Reveal Where I Live — ‘To Hurt Us, to Injure My Wife and Kids ‘

At the close of his program on Monday night, Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson revealed The New York Times had a story in the work that would divulge the location of his home, which could potentially put him and his family in harm’s way.

“Last week, The New York Times began working on a story about where my family and I live,” he said. “As a matter of journalism, there is no conceivable justification for a story like that. The paper is not alleging we’ve done anything wrong, and we haven’t. We pay our taxes. We like our neighbors. We’ve never had a dispute with anyone. So why is The New York Times doing a story on the location of my family’s house? Well, you know why. To hurt us, to injure my wife and kids so that I will shut up and stop disagreeing with them.”

Carlson reminded viewers that nearly two years ago, another such incident occurred when he was residing in Washington, D.C. An angry mob showed up at his home, forcing his wife to hide while the angry mob aligned with Antifa vandalized his home.

He said the same could occur if The New York Times followed through with the story.

“Editors there know exactly what will happen to my family when it does run,” Carlson continued. “I called them today, and I told them. But they didn’t care. They hate my politics. They want this show off the air. If one of my children gets hurt because of a story they wrote, they won’t consider it collateral damage. They know it’s the whole point of the exercise: To inflict pain on our family, to terrorize us, to control, we say. That’s the kind of people they are.”

