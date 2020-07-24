Anthony Fauci: It’s ‘Mischievous’ to Criticize Me Taking Off Mask in Baseball Stands

Joshua Caplan

Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director, told the Fox News Channel on Friday that his critics were being “mischievous” for pointing out that he wore a mask while throwing out the first pitch at the Washington Nationals-New York City Yankees game but then took it off as he watched from the stands.

JOHN ROBERTS: There’s a photo of you sitting in the stands with two people. You’re not wearing a mask, you’re not social distancing. We should point out that one of those people is your wife. What about the other person?

ANTHONY FAUCI: The other person is a very close friend of mine. I think this is sort of mischievous with this thing going around. I had my mask around my chin, I had taken it down, I was totally dehydrated and I was drinking water trying to rehydrate myself. And by the way, I was negative COVID literally the day before. So I guess if people want to make a thing of that. I wear a mask all the time when I’m outside. To pull it down to take some sips of water and put it back up again, I guess if people want to make something about that, they can. But to me, I think that’s just mischievous.

