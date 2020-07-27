Crenshaw: Violent Mobs Holding America ‘Hostage’ by Saying They’ll Terrorize Cities if They Aren’t Given Power

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) stated that America is currently in the midst of a “hostage crisis” because “violent, left-wing mobs, Antifa mobs,” are saying that “if you don’t give us power, if you don’t give our political wing, the Democratic Party, power, we’re going to keep terrorizing your cities.”

Crenshaw said, “I think, fundamentally, what we’re seeing is a hostage crisis. You have a lot of violent, left-wing mobs, Antifa mobs, saying that if you don’t give us power, if you don’t give our political wing, the Democratic Party, power, we’re going to keep terrorizing your cities. Now, why do I say that their political wing is the Democratic Party? Well, because I find it interesting that Democrats cannot, for the life of them, condemn Antifa and these violent mobs.”

He added, “How do I know that they just want power? Because normally, protesters have some kind of demand, right? There’s something that would stop their protest, maybe a policy change. But that never happens. Even when Portland defunds their police, it doesn’t stop the mob. They continue. Because it’s power that they’re after.”

