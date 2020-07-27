Navarro: ‘Only Thing I Regret Is Dr. Fauci’s Pitch’ at Opening Day — ‘I Felt Bad for Him’

Monday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” White House adviser Peter Navarro was asked if he regrets writing an op-ed critical of Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci earlier this month.

President Donald Trump said he wished Navarro had refrained from openly criticizing Fauci, but Navarro said he does not regret his op-ed. Navarro added his only regret is Fauci’s less than impressive ceremonial first pitch before the Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees for Major League Baseball’s Opening Day.

“Peter, do you regret writing the editorial criticizing Dr. Fauci?” host Brian Kilmeade asked.

“No,” he replied while laughing. “You know, the only thing I regret is Dr. Fauci’s pitch the other day at Opening Day. I felt bad for him, but I always look forward, and we’re all part of the team, and he actually tells people to wear the masks, and my job is to get them made.”

“Right,” Kilmeade responded. “Have you spoken to him since?

“I have not,” he stated.

Host Steven Doocy cut in, asking, “What would you like to say to him?”

“Let’s fight this China virus and beat it together with the president,” Navarro replied.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent