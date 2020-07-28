CNN’s Tapper Calls on GOP Rep. Jordan to Apologize to Reporters for Video

Tuesday on CNN, anchor Jake Tapper called on Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to apologize to the reporters he used in an allegedly edited video presented during the House Judiciary hearing with Attorney General Bill Barr.

Tapper said, “At the beginning. Jim Jordan of Ohio played a video featuring many upsetting images of mayhem and violence from protests and riots across the country. And that was included along with a mash-up of members of the media and others using the term peaceful protests.”

He continued, “The motive was clearly to show members of the media, including many of my CNN colleagues, calling violent protests peaceful. But Congressman Jordan neglected to give the full context of these comments. So, my team and I did it for him.”

In a video, Josh Campbell said, “This has been the epicenter where there have been largely peaceful protests during the day, at night sometimes turning violent with these confrontations between protesters and police.”

In another clip, Diane Gallagher said, “This is something that we have been seeing here on the streets of Atlanta, mostly peaceful protests since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. And when it was one of their own, that anger, that frustration, that pain simply exploded. And we saw the results of that overnight and into this morning in those protests. Again, for the most part, throughout the entire day on Saturday, the protests after Rayshard Brooks’ death were peaceful. And as it began to get dark, things began to change.”

Tapper added, “So, do you understand what Congressman Jordan and his team did there? Our reporters Diane Gallagher and Josh Campbell, as you saw accurately described the protests as peaceful and often exploding into something else, including violence at night. But Congressman Jordan, you just quoted the part of what they said, that said peaceful protests when that wasn’t the full context. That’s not what they said. They weren’t calling violent protests peaceful.”

“Congressman Jordan, you did a disservice to them,” he continued0. “And more importantly, you did a disservice to the American people, and you did a disservice to the truth. Congressman Jordan, you owe them and anyone else whose comments you completely misrepresented today on Capitol Hill, you owe them an apology. Any person of honor, any person who cares about the truth, would do that. I guess we’ll see what you’re going to do.”

