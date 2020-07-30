Scaramucci: Trump ‘Should Resign’ — ‘Incapable of Handling What’s Going On’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci called on President Donald Trump to resign.

Scaramucci said, “Well, you know, we had, in 1974, we had warriors like Senator Dole that saw their friends die for the Constitution and for our freedom. We have a lot of vets in the Congress. We have a lot of vets that are Republicans that are serving. I would just like everybody in our party, the Republican Party, to think about their patriotism over the partisanship and to not be intimidated by the president. The great thing about our system, it’s really the people that are ruling the country. These people are supposed to be put there to serve. I know his Twitter feed can be intimidating. I have been tweeted at. I get all that, but it’s not going to careen your career. What is going to help your career right now is to speak truth to power to the American people.”

He added, “He really should resign. He’s incapable of handling what’s going on. Or he should do what LBJ did in March of 1968, say ‘Ok, I’m not going to stand in November for this election.’ He just does not have the skill set to handle this crisis. If you look at the intersection of the crisis and the president’s communication skills, they are just way off. And a very smart person that loved the country over the party would look to him and say, ‘Hey, it’s time to go now, pack up.'”

