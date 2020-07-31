Scarborough on Trump Election Delay Suggestion: ‘He Really Knows He’s Going to Lose This Fall’

Friday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough shared his reaction to President Donald Trump suggesting on Twitter the day before to delay the upcoming 2020 presidential election to combat mail-in voting fraud. Top lawmakers from both sides of the aisle voiced their opposition to the idea of postponing the election.

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

Although the president later clarified his comments by saying he just does not want to find out the true election results days, months or even years later, Scarborough said Trump’s call for a delay is a “message to Republican senators” that he is “going to lose.”

“Boy, he really knows he’s going to lose this fall,” Scarborough declared. “He’s sending the message to Republican senators, ‘I’m going to lose.’ After this happened yesterday, and we’ll get to this in a minute, but after this happened yesterday, Republican senators were aghast. This was, in effect, Donald Trump throwing in the towel, making excuses already for his loss for an election that’s like, what, 97, 98 days away, and he’s already throwing in the towel? So, he’s already talking about doubting the validity of November’s elections because he knows he’s going to lose.”

