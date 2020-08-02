Rand Paul: ‘Republicans Didn’t Create the Mess in Our Cities — The Democrats Did’

As violent protests and riots stemming from George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis continue across the country, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) is blaming Democratic leadership in the country’s major cities for creating “the mess” that has caused strife and unrest.

Paul highlighted on New York WABC 770 AM’s “The Cats Roundtable” the fact that Democrats have been running the major cities like New York City, Portland and Minneapolis, which he argued is why they are to blame for the anarchy.

“They see the spreading racial tension, they see the spreading rioting, they see … Portland’s been on fire for 55 days. I think the most important thing to come of this — because you have to figure out how do we combat this,” Paul told host John Catsimatidis. “You know, law enforcement can figure out who funds illegal organizations. Hopefully, that will happen. But from the voters’ point of view, it’s important to remind people, you know, who’s been running New York City for most of last 50 years? Democrats. Who’s been running Portland? Democrats. Who’s been running Minneapolis? Democrats. So really, the blame needs to accrue where the blame should accrue. Republicans didn’t create the mess in our cities. The Democrats did.”

Paul suggested Democrats have been putting the handcuffs on police rather than rioters “to increase the power of government,” which he said has also been happening during the coronavirus pandemic.

