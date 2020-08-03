Watch: Clyburn Calls for Congress to Pass Bill for ‘Election Week’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) called for Congress to pass a law that would extend the time Americans have to vote.

Host Joe Scarborough asked, “How concerned are you right now that the united states post office is making moves that’s going to make it harder to count Americans votes so Donald Trump can throw into question the outcome of this election? He’s already said it’s going to be a rigged election, which even had The National Review and The Wall Street Journal saying, stop talking about rigged elections. How concerned are you about what’s happening at the post office? And what can Congress do?”

Clyburn said, “I’m very concerned about that. And I believe he’s talking about it because that’s what he has planned. He’s trying to transfer to other people what he does. That’s the problem. Here’s what Congress can do. I feel strongly that Election Day will held be Election Day, but we ought to have an Election Week.”

He continued, “We can start voting 30 days out. Most states have absentee or early voting, starting about 30 days out. So, what’s wrong with us passing a law that says all voting should begin 30 days out? And all ballots are supposed to be postmarked the midnight Saturday before election day and don’t stop counting those ballots until polls close on election day. There’s a very simple fix to this. Congress ought to pass it and the president ought to sign it. And if he refuses to sign this, I think that is what the American people will need to know about what his plans are. I’ve been saying for two years now that this man does not plan to have an election. He does not plan to leave the White House. He plans to install himself as America’s first strong man. That’s the record that he would like to establish, in my opinion.”

