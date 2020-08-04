Rubio: Biden Not ‘Strong Enough’ to Stand Up to Elements of His Own Party

Tuesday, during an appearance on Hugh Hewitt’s radio show, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) was critical of former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, regarding his ability to stand up to far-left “elements” of his own party.

The Florida Republican listed several topics where some within the Democratic Party have staked out positions out of the mainstream, including on China and radical Islam.

“[M]y biggest issue is this, that what the country faces massive changes, not just the pandemic, but the confrontations that we’re having with China right now are truly generational in scope in terms of what it’s going to mean for the world, you know, radical Islam is on the retreat in parts of the world, but it could resurge at any time, the Iranians with their nuclear ambitions. We need strength, and I just view, I mean, I just don’t believe Joe Biden is strong enough to stand up and face these different challenges, not to mention elements of his own party that want to pull the country far, far to the left. And that’s why it’s important that he be challenged fairly in a debate so Americans can see whether or not he has that strength. I don’t think he does.

