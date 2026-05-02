Trump Confirms He Will View Iran Peace Proposal

President Donald Trump confirmed that he would look at a recent peace proposal from Iran, adding that Iran had told him “about the concept of the deal.”

While taking questions from reporters, Trump was asked about Iran’s latest peace proposal. Trump explained that he would look at it on the plane.

“I’ll let you know about it later,” Trump said.

Another reporter asked about Trump saying the United States “might be better off not making a deal with Iran.”

“Well, I wouldn’t have to, I didn’t say that, I said that if we left right now, it would take them twenty years to rebuild, but we’re not leaving right now,” Trump said. “We’re going to do it so nobody has to go back in two years or five years.”

Trump added that the Iranians had told him “about the concept of the deal” and would give him “the exact wording now.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump shared that he would “soon be reviewing the plan” that Iran had sent, adding that he did not think “it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done” over the past 47 years.

“I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us but can’t imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years,” Trump said. “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

According to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, Iran was reported to have “submitted a 14-point response to the U.S. proposal to end” the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran, NPR reported.

Demands in the plan reportedly included “a demand to resolve all issues and end the war within 30 days, instead of observing a two-month ceasefire,” and “guarantees against future military aggression,” along with “the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Iran’s periphery.”