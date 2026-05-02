Report: Pro-China Billionaire Funded NYC’s May Day Events Where Zohran Mamdani Pushed Taxing the Rich

Two leftist groups that have directly or indirectly received funding from a pro-Chinese Communist Party tech-billionaire reportedly helped organize protesters in New York City’s Union Square for communist and socialist May Day events on Friday.

The groups called The People’s Forum (TPF) and the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) have in some form received money from Neville Roy Singham, according to Fox News.

“A self-identified speaker from PSL announced a People’s Forum spokesperson who was the second to speak into a microphone. The speaker rallied the crowd of demonstrators, asking them to repeat chants and later bashed capitalism. Shortly before remarks, PSL arrived with dozens of pre-made anti-Trump signs and equipment, unloading them from a van parked next to Union Sq. Park,” the outlet said, noting pro-Communism advocates handed out newspapers and encouraged people to attend future events.

“Teamsters and unions gathered downtown at Washington Square Park while TPF and PSL marched from Union Square several blocks up. The union workers’ rally ended shortly after the Singham-connected groups arrived,” the report continued.

Breitbart News reported that Singham’s wife is left-wing Code Pink co-founder Jodie Evans. Chinese government records reviewed by the Breitbart News Foundation (BNF) also showed “Singham’s deep, extensive ties with the Chinese regime.”

“Both the People’s Forum and Code Pink have received millions of dollars’ worth of funding for years. These organizations were at the forefront of the anti-Israel and pro-Hamas wave of protests across U.S. university campuses in the months following Hamas’s October 7, 2023, terrorist attack on Israel,” the article stated.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a self-described Democratic Socialist, spoke to attendees at the rally in Washington Square Park on Friday and said he was “working to tax the wealthiest and the most profitable corporations in New York City”:

According to the Fox article, one of the communist papers handed out at the events read: “The existing capitalist-imperialist system and institutions of government in this country must be abolished and dismantled — and replaced by a new, socialist system based on the constitution for the new socialist republic of America.”

About 600 groups that included communists and others with ties to the Democrat Party mobilized across the nation on Friday to participate in May Day. A Fox News article gave more details about Singham:

Among the strongest forces behind the protest ecosystem, fusing increasingly with Democratic groups, is the network tied to Singham, the American-born tech tycoon living in Shanghai. A Fox News Digital investigation found that Singham pumped an estimated $278 million into the constellation of groups driving divisive street mobilizations in the U.S., like the May Day protests. BreakThrough News, a media outlet in the Singham-funded network, regularly parrots language the tycoon delivered at a conference in Shanghai last fall, expressing support for the Marxist “new world order” of the Chinese Communist Party and decrying the “fascism” of the U.S.

Communists and socialists all over the world also participated in May Day events on Friday, according to Breitbart News.

“North Korea’s May Day celebration was predictably horrifying, with mandatory declarations of absolute loyalty to the Kim dynasty and its grim ‘Juche’ ideology. Every North Korean state paper was required to write a gushing May Day editorial celebrating the achievements of the regime,” the outlet noted.