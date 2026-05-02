Fetterman: Platner Part of ‘Small Communist Takeover’ in Maine, Dems Can’t Resist ‘Worst Impulses’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said that “there is kind of a small Communist takeover in Maine” with Graham Platner on track to win the party’s nomination for the U.S. Senate, and the “worst impulses” of the Democratic Party seem to be hard for the party to resist.

Host Jesse Watters asked, “How big of a threat do you think this Communist movement is?”

Fetterman answered, “[A] lot of these terrible groups like Code Pink and a lot of the other ones that are strongly aligned to the CCP, without a doubt, they’re being financed. It’s ironic, these kinds of protests are being funded by billionaires against billionaires. I don’t know if they realize the irony in many of those things right now. And, now, there is kind of a small Communist takeover in Maine. Platner, he’s already announced that he’s an avowed Communist. He’s made that statement, and he put that online. Now, he’s going to be the Democratic nominee. So there is a [resurgence of] socialism, and that’s become more and more a part of it. And now there’s more — it’s like a marriage of the Palestinian, the anti-ICE, the abolish ICE, and now turning it into like an orgy of socialism here, and that’s sad. Because it’s supposed to be about labor, like unions. I am absolutely a proud pro-union Democrat, but the kinds of mess that are you see showing up in many of them, that is the worst impulses that our party continues, we just [can’t seem to] resist those things.”

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