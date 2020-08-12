Pompeo: ‘Resisting the CCP Threat Is in Some Ways Much More Difficult’ than the Cold War

During a speech in Prague before the Czech Senate on Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated that the Chinese Communist Party has a “Marxist-Leninist core” that is “no less” and maybe even “more so” than the Marxist-Leninist core of the Soviet Union and that fighting the Chinese regime’s challenge “is in some ways much more difficult” than resisting the Soviet Union was during the Cold War, due to the fact that the Chinese regime “has already enmeshed in our economies, in our politics, in our societies in ways the Soviet Union never was.”

Pompeo said that China’s “regime has a Marxist-Leninist core no less than the Soviet Union did, and indeed, perhaps more so. The party has always put itself first. Its actions flow from its ideology. And it’s paranoid about free societies like ours. What’s happening now isn’t Cold War 2.0. The challenge of resisting the CCP threat is in some ways much more difficult. That’s because the CCP has already enmeshed in our economies, in our politics, in our societies in ways the Soviet Union never was. And Beijing is not likely to change course in the near future. Although, one lives in hope.”

