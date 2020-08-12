Schweizer: Harris Engaged in ‘a Massive Cover-Up’ of Alleged Clergy Sex Abuse

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Breitbart News senior contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer stated that 2020 Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) engaged in a “massive cover-up” of alleged sexual abuse against Catholic priests.

He explained that many “law firms and lawyers and people connected to the church hierarchy” financed the Harris campaign.

Schweizer said Harris did “not well at all, particularly on very sensitive, explosive cases, including child sexual abuse.”

“Tucker, from 2004 to 2011, she was San Francisco attorney general,” he continued. “She did not prosecute a single case of sexual abuse involving Catholic Church priests. To put that in context, of the 50 largest cities in America, all 50 of them prosecuted at least one case during that time period, except for Kamala Harris. And in addition to that, she inherited, from her predecessor, Terence Hallinan, hundreds of pages of internal Catholic documents that included the names of 40 current or recent priests who had been charged by parishioners with molestation.”

“Hallinan was using those documents to build criminal cases, and he was also planning to release them after redacting the names of victims,” Schweizer added. “Kamala Harris actually deep-sixed that document and froze those documents, and those documents disappeared, much to the chagrin of victims’ groups. So, it’s a massive cover-up. And a lot of the people that financed her campaign to beat Hallinan were law firms and lawyers and people connected to the church hierarchy, who did not want that — those documents to come out.”

