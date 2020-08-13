Pelosi: If Trump Won’t Sign COVID Relief over Post Office, We’ll Take It ‘To the American People’

During a press conference on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stated that if the Trump administration’s representatives in negotiations with Congress over the next round of coronavirus relief say that $25 billion in Postal Service funding is something that the president will never sign, “That’s something we take to the American people, and the American people want the Postal Service protected and preserved.”

Pelosi began [relevant exchange begins around 26:30] by denying that she views Postal Service funding as the biggest sticking point in the negotiations.

After being asked about the president saying that he can’t accept $25 billion in Postal Service funding, Pelosi responded, “And so, they’re going to prevent children from having food, safety in the schools, people from being evicted, all of that, stopping the spread of the virus, because of the Postal Service? That’s what they’re saying?”

Pelosi further stated that the administration’s representatives in the negotiations with Congress never said that $25 billion in Postal Service funding is unacceptable, and “If they came in the room and said, the president’s never doing this. That’s something we take to the American people, and the American people want the Postal Service protected and preserved.”

