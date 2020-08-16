Rep. Doug Collins: ‘It’s Time’ for FBI Director Wray to Resign

During an appearance on Saturday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) explained why he was not a supporter of FBI Director Christopher Wray, citing the way Wray has handled allegations of wrongdoing within his agency during the 2016 campaign.

Collins said it was time for Wray “to move on” given the apparent uncooperativeness of Wray regarding the investigation.

“After what we’ve heard this week coming out of the — more e-mails that have been released from Senator Graham, but also hearing from Senator Johnson as well, I’ve called on, instead it’s time for Christopher Wray to resign,” he said. “It’s time for him to move on. It’s time for him to get out of the way because we have seen constant feet dragging from the FBI on this issue. It is taking months to get things that should have already been turned over to Congress.”

“But also we’ve had trouble all along with the Inspector General report, making sure that not only what those things were put in place, but other things,” Collins continued. “So we need to get — it is time for him to go. He’s been a problem. It’s time to get the FBI cleaned out.”

