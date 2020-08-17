MSNBC’s Wallace: Michelle Obama ‘Delivered Epic Shade’ on Trump

Monday on MSNBC, anchor Nicolle Wallace commented on former first lady Michelle Obama’s speech closing the first night of the Democratic convention.

Wallace said, “I think that she said something that — the only thing that she said that I’m not sure I buy is she said, I’m a Black woman speaking at a Democratic Convention. I know some people might not listen to me. I think she might be wrong. I think every parent in America heard what she said, and it was —it was like being scolded by the good cop parent, right? You know, we know she’s right, and maybe we’ll do something different. And if you slice this evening this way, if you take Kasich, Meg Whitman, and Susan Molinari, they’re not the speeches that are going to generate headlines or sound bites. But if you peel off and you remember that everybody’s home, and Fox News dipped in and out, but they did take John Kasich. I’m pretty sure they did take Michelle Obama. And if you look at what they’re saying, you take the substance of what she said

She added, “She delivered epic shade. ‘It is what it is’ was the line that Donald Trump had about deaths, and every single death, every single American life lost in this pandemic is the destruction of an entire family unit, of a universe, of a community, of a school if it was a teacher, of a hospital if it was a doctor. So for her to throw that back at him was elegant but epic shade.”

