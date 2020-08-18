Scarborough: Democratic National Convention ‘Was Actually Quite a Success’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Monday declared the opening night of the Democratic National Convention “quite a success.”

Scarborough pointed to “reviews” from Fox News Channel anchors and “across the political spectrum, saying the “show went off very well considering the circumstances.”

“[T]he convention last night, judging from the reviews from across the political spectrum, was actually quite a success,” Scarborough told MSNBC’s Willie Geist. “You even had a couple of Fox News anchors talking about — Dana Perino talking about how Michelle Obama stuck the landing and Chris Wallace talking about what a great contribution she gave to the Biden campaign, that she splayed Donald Trump.”

Geist agreed, saying, “You couldn’t really put together a better package of speakers however it came across through those taped messages.”

He then praised former First Lady Michelle Obama as living “somewhere above the political realm” and having the ability to speak about the “failings of Donald Trump” as a human being, mother, wife and someone who has served in the White House.

“Mika, I thought it went off very well last night,” Scarborough added. “It was a show and the show went off very well considering the circumstances of it.”

