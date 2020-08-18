Schumer on Postmaster General DeJoy: ‘Clear to Me’ His Goal Is to ‘Dismantle the Post Office Brick by Brick’

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Tuesday slammed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for the U.S. Postal Service’s (USPS) cutbacks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as Congress weighs funding for mail-in voting.

Schumer described the USPS as “one huge mess.” He added that DeJoy would not meet with him, and it is “clear” to him that the postmaster general’s ultimate goal is to “dismantle the post office brick by brick.”

“The post office is one huge mess,” Schumer told CNN “New Day” host John Berman. “I met this man, Mr. DeJoy. He wouldn’t meet with me. I called him three times, he wouldn’t meet with me, so at our negotiations, Nancy and I with Mnuchin and Meadows said we don’t want to go forward on this. Postal’s one of the big issues — have him come in here. It was clear to me that his goal was to dismantle the post office brick by brick, that the concerns of — especially during COVID when you need the post office more than ever — elderly people can’t go to the pharmacy. They depend on the mail for their medicines. Today, I’ll be on Long Island talking about the veterans. Our veterans get 80-90% of their stuff, the drugs, through the mail. And to have these delayed, all these special things delayed, and at the same time to sort of try to make the post office dysfunction, so the elections will be dysfunctional that’s despicable.”

