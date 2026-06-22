Warren: No Reasonable Person Could Vote for Blanche to Be Attorney General

Monday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) claimed no reasonable person could vote for Todd Blanche to be Attorney General.

Host Chris Hayes said, “All this is happening as Donald Trump tries to push through his former personal criminal defense attorney, Todd Blanche, currently the acting U.S. Attorney General, to become the U.S. Attorney General.”

He asked, “I feel like Blanche hasn’t raised a sufficient level of alarm, and he’s just sort of hanging out there. And he’s not calendar of when he’s going to be confirmed. But do you feel that way, too, or is there a palpable sense in the Senate that there’s no way you can confirm this guy to be U.S. attorney?”

Warren said, “So look, there is no way that any reasonable person could vote for this guy to be the Attorney General of the United States of America. He has not only Donald Trump’s private attorney, which, like, creates a whole bunch of conflicts, but also he’s somebody who is not willing to say to the president, no I got to make independent judgments here. He has clearly made his entire career in the past several years doing nothing but Trump’s bidding. And that’s what makes him so attractive to Trump. But I think what you’re also tapping into here, Chris, is how many people on the Republican side and maybe even a few on the Democratic side, just don’t want to talk about the corruption. They don’t want to talk about the corruption that’s just out there in plain view.”

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