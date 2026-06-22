Whoopi Goldberg: Trump Should Go to Jail for Reflecting Pool Repairs

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said President Donald Trump should go to jail or get sued for the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool renovations.

Goldberg said, “He is claiming that vandals are to blame. He says they illegally placed chemicals in the water and left a 300-foot gash in the pool. Now, five people are said to have been arrested. He says a ten-year prison sentence will be strictly enforced. Well, if he says he’s going to jail for 10 years, I’m going to let him go. It seems to me, that had he not messed with the pool, it would still be a reflecting pool instead of a liquid jungle, which is what it looks like. But to accuse five people of doing this, but seemingly there’s no proof.”

She added, “I want somebody to sue because if a contractor did this at your house, this is what you would do. I think the country needs to say we’re suing you, suing you for doing this without our permission and we’re suing the people who did it because clearly they didn’t know what they were doing. Clearly. But, you know, it’s just a suggestion because, you know, a lot of money is going away.”

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