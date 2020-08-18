Watch: FNC’s MacCallum, BLM Co-Founder Battle over Looting, Police Brutality

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” anchor Martha MacCallum had a contentious interview with the president and Hawk Newsome, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York.

The interview began with a discussion about former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani having called the Black Lives Matter group a “terrorist organization,” which cause Newsome to speculate Giuliani’s “children don’t even like him.”

After being admonished by MacCallum, Newsome then refused to answer questions about looting.

MacCallum said, “Do you think, do you agree that it’s OK to go in and break the windows of Gucci or Macy’s or Nikes because it makes sure that person eats and has closed. That was my question to you, is that ethically OK to you? Is it?”

Newsome said, “OK, OK. Before I answer that I want to ask you this, do you think it’s OK that America kills people in their homes like Breonna Taylor and our politicians don’t do anything about it?”

MacCallum shot back, “Of course I don’t think that’s OK. I’m trying to have a conversation. No one thinks that’s OK. That’s why you have two-thirds of America. They don’t ever want to see police brutality in our country. You are not answering my question, which is whether or not it’s OK to destroy people’s livelihoods because you deserve the stuff that’s in the broken window, OK? There’s two different issues here. I wish you would answer my question.”

