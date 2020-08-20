Collins: Pelosi’s USPS Efforts ‘Nothing But Political Theater’

Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for her efforts to tackle suggested issues with the U.S. Postal Service as the 2020 presidential election approaches.

Collins, a candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia, called the endeavor political theater with the intended purpose of getting an up-or-down vote on the record.

“The next couple of days is nothing, but political theater, Maria,” he said. “The Democrats are now trying to gen up an issue on the Postal Service which they actually turned down money earlier to — that they were asked, well, they turned it down. And now all of a sudden, they’re making up a story that deals with concern about the election, concern about vote. They should be concerned about the election. If you’re watching the convention this week, they ought to be concerned that no one is going to vote for Joe Biden because they’re not buying it. But now they’re trying to blame it on the Postal Service and things that were just made up.”

He added it was a form of “voter suppression” from the Democrats.

“So, this is just simply political theater, the speaker wanting to get the house back in session to vote on a bill, they will go nowhere and do nothing, but yet dominate the headlines and make people fearful,” Collins continued. “This is actually, in my opinion, Democratic voter suppression. They want to make people fearful of actually going to vote, and they’re doing so in a way that they try to have the cover of post-administration. When at the end of the day, this is not what needs to happen. We need to actually be looking at real solutions for our businesses, our small business, our schools and others to get our economy open up, our schools opened back up and our society back to normalcy procedures that we have.”

