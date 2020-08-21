Scarborough: Biden DNC Speech ‘Reagan-esque’ — ‘The Dream of a Better Day Ahead’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough heaped praise on former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday for his speech at the Democratic National Convention accepting the party’s 2020 presidential nomination.

Scarborough said the speech was “Reagan-esque” and followed his themes of “a better day ahead” and “the belief that America’s best days are yet to come.” The host added the positive theme in Biden’s speech “will stand in the starkest of contrast” from President Donald Trump.

“The focus wasn’t on a flurry of policy prescriptions from the 1984 San Francisco Democratic Convention, but rather it was on values, family, faith, military service of his son, patriotism and yes, perseverance through tragedy, and one of the most Reagan-esque themes, the dream of a better day ahead and the belief that America’s best days are yet to come,” Scarborough raved. “That is a speech that will stand in the starkest of contrast from Donald Trump and the Republican Party that he believes is rich, white, resentful, angry, and Willie, filled with conspiracy theorists. It is, again, the optimism was Reagan-esque and yet everything you see Donald Trump tweet, every conspiracy theory you see him embrace, every democratic norm he tries to undermine, the latest of which, of course, being a fair election, you know, it’s the antithesis of what you would hear Ronald Reagan talk about in his acceptance speeches for Republicans.”

