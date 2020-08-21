Schumer: Nixing Filibuster Not off the Table, ‘We Will Do What It Takes’ to Get Things Done

During an interview with SiriusXM’s “Joe Madison Show” on Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that Democrats have “a moral imperative” “to get a whole lot done,” if they control the White House, the majority in the Senate, and the majority in the House after the 2020 elections and that eliminating the filibuster in the Senate would not be off the table. Schumer further stated, “We will do what it takes to get this done.” And that while he hopes some Republicans will work with Democrats, “we’re going to have to get it done, whether they work with us or not.”

Schumer said, “We have a moral imperative, an imperative to the people of America to get a whole lot done, if we get the majority, which God-willing, we will and keep it in the House and Biden becomes president. And nothing is off the table. We will do what it takes to get this done. I’m hopeful, maybe if Trump goes and McConnell is no longer leader, some Republicans might work with us. But we’re going to have to get it done, whether they work with us or not.”

(h/t The Hill)

