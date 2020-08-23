Rep. Maloney: USPS Claim House Dem Postal Bill Will Hamper Service ‘Outrageous’ — ‘Nothing to Do with Reality’

In a Sunday interview with MSNBC’s “Kasie DC,” Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) responded to the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) warning that some of the measures in the House postal bill passed over the weekend “will constrain the ability of the Postal Service to make operational changes that will improve efficiency, reduce costs, and ultimately improve service to the American people.”

After calling the USPS statement “outrageous” and having “nothing to do with reality,” Maloney argued that her bill, which would forbid the post office from making changes to its operations until the coronavirus pandemic ended, would “stop the disastrous, damaging actions” taken by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to “slow down the mail.”

“It’s an outrageous statement. It has nothing to do with reality,” Maloney told host Kasie Hunt. “All my bill did was give the money that the post office deserves and needs, according to their own board of directors and oversight board, and also stop the disastrous, damaging actions that [DeJoy has] taken to slow down the mail. In no way do we want to hinder effectiveness or speeding up the mail or helping people get their mail.”

“That’s absolutely not true,” the New York lawmaker concluded.

