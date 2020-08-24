Cuomo: Calling Coronavirus ‘China Virus’ ‘Actually Makes the Point’ of Federal Mistakes, ‘It’s the European Virus’

During a press conference on Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) defended calling coronavirus “the European virus.” Because “The virus came to New York from Europe.” And stated that when people refer to the coronavirus as “the China virus,” “it actually makes the point of the mistake that the federal government made. They believed the virus was still in China.”

Cuomo said, “I call it the European virus. Some people call it the China virus. The virus did not come to New York from China. The federal government missed that. The virus came to New York from Europe. That’s why it’s the European virus. That’s why, if somebody knew what they were talking about, they would call it the European virus. When they say the China virus, which some people refer to it as, it actually makes the point of the mistake that the federal government made. They believed the virus was still in China. The virus was not in China. The virus had left China and gone to Europe and had come here from Europe and they never knew that the virus left China, and that’s why New York was ambushed.”

(h/t Politico)

