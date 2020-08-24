FNC’s Wallace: ‘Biden Is Ahead,’ Has a ‘Steady Lead’

Monday on Fox News Channel, anchor Chris Wallace said Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden was polling ahead nationally with a “steady lead.”

Wallace said, “I think you would say nationally at this point Joe Biden is ahead. He has had a steady lead. Sometimes it goes to double digits. More often, it is where it is now around seven points. So Joe Biden is leading.”

He continued, “This race is absolutely up for grabs. You’ve got the Republican convention this week. You’ve got three presidential debates. Who knows what happens to the coronavirus and the economy over the next 71 days? So you know, this is going to be — fasten your seat belts, this is going to be a bumpy ride.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN