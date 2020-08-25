GOP Rep. Byrne: ‘Pelosi Sees Herself as the Leader of the Democratic Party Right Now, Not Joe Biden’

For the last few months, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has been out front publicly, particularly as the 2020 election season has unfolded. According to Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-AL), it is because Pelosi sees herself as the “leader” of the Democratic Party, even over party presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Byrne told Mobile, AL radio’s FM Talk 106.5 it was evident by how Pelosi conducts herself.

“She sees herself as the leader of the Democratic Party right now, not Joe Biden,” he said. “She loves the spotlight. She gets lots of love from the national news media. She’ll continue to do this between now and Election Day. Remember, earlier this year, she stood up there at the podium after the President finished his state of the union address and physically tore her hard copy of the state of the union up. That’s the Speaker of the House. She’s not about trying to help the American people. She’s about aggrandizing more power to herself, and only herself, and about making sure she stays in that spotlight. She’s done a pretty good job of that.”

In some parts of the country, local Republican politicians will run against Pelosi and not the opponent, which Byrne said was a stark contrast to Biden.

“[S]he’s pretty easy to run against, and she’s so out there, as you said, and Joe Biden’s campaign is, ‘Just keep him undercover. We don’t want people to hear him talk too much or see him too much. We just want to say we’re not Trump and you’re not happy with Trump — so just vote against Trump and vote for this guy, and we’ll let you know what he’s going to be like after he takes the oath of office.’ I think we can tell right now what a Joe Biden administration is going to look like. It’s going to look like whatever Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and AOC and the rest of them tell him he’s got to do.”

