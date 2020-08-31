Pelosi: Trump Gathering People without Mask or Distancing for Speech ‘Slapped Science Right in the Face’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stated that President Donald Trump’s speech before the 2020 Republican National Convention on Thursday, was vandalism of the White House, and that the speech was clear proof that the president “doesn’t care less about the spread of this virus” because he brought “all those people there, no mask, no distancing, and the rest?” Which was a slap in the face to science and a poor example.

Pelosi said, “[J]ust look at it this way, what further evidence does anyone need that this president doesn’t care less about the spread of this virus than to see what he did, vandalizing, by the way, the White House by bringing all those people there, no mask, no distancing, and the rest? He slapped science right in the face, and what a bad example that was.”

