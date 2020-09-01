‘Morning Joe’ Suggests Trump Beholden to Violence — ‘Would Never Want to See Him on Fifth Avenue’

Tuesday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski addressed President Donald Trump’s rhetoric and the actions taken by 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, WI.

Scarborough argued Trump has “constantly talked about beating up people,” which has led to “chaos” such as Rittenhouse “running around shooting and killing protesters coming at him with a skateboard.”

Brzezinski responded by saying that “everything” Trump has “seemingly joked about is true,” adding she would “never want to see him on Fifth Avenue,” a nod at a joke Trump made on the campaign trail in 2016.

“[Y]ou know, Mika, also, this is the same guy, and we brought it up in real-time when he was doing it, I wrote about it in ‘The Washington Post’ column, this is a guy that constantly talked about beating up people, back in the good ol’ days they used to beat up people and drag them out,” Scarborough stated. “‘And if you beat up people, I will pay for your defense.’ And, you know, I had long said that he was disqualified back even in February after he denied knowing who David Duke and the KKK was.”

He continued, “Think about this: Remember, folks, he was talking about Second Amendment solutions to stop Hillary Clinton from selecting federal judges and Supreme Court justices. He was suggesting that the people who support Second Amendment assassinate Hillary Clinton. I remember writing an op-ed there saying the Republican Party has no choice, they have to take him off the ticket. They haven’t. So now, here we are, they’re coming up on an election, Mika. They’ve ignored all these warnings for four years, and they’re going to be routed.”

“Everything he has seemingly joked about is true,” Brzezinski replied.

Scarborough said, “It’s not a joke with him.”

“Would never want to see him on Fifth Avenue,” Brzezinski concluded.

