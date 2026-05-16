Crenshaw: Congress Needs Oversight of TikTok Deal, It Gives CCP Control

On Friday’s broadcast of C-SPAN’s “Ceasefire,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) said that the TikTok deal gives the Chinese Communist Party control over the app, Congress has to do oversight on the TikTok deal, “and push to what the legal objective” of the legislation passed by Congress on TikTok was.

Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) said, “TikTok is what Xi Jinping calls the smokeless battlefield. It’s why we passed it, and it’s — but it’s why it’s so regrettable that the deal that the president has pushed does not actually execute the bill that Congress passed. What it does is it moves some of the social graph data to be domiciled in the United States, but allows the Chinese Communist Party to retain control of the algorithm. That’s the whole darn point, was that we don’t want them being able to amplify anti-American values and norms and suppress pro-American values and norms. That’s exactly what the CCP is doing. TikTok is the single greatest ideological weapon this world has ever seen, and the Chinese Communist Party is in control of it.”

Crenshaw responded, “I agree. Like, we need to do oversight on that deal and push to what the legal objective was.”

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