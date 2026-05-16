Exclusive — Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: USA in ‘Spiritual Malaise’; Calls for Restoring ‘Sacred Ritual’ of Home-Cooked Meals

Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. talked about cooking.

Kennedy said, “We are in the middle of spiritual malaise in this country…. And if we’re going to fix that, one of the ways that we can start to achieve that is by reinstituting this ritual, this sacred ritual of cooking a meal with our families every night.”

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