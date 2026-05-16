California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) shared that there was a “break the glass scenario” in order to ensure that Democrats running for governor in the state move forward in the race.

During a press conference on Thursday regarding the state’s budget, Newsom suggested that there may be a “contingency plan” in order to prevent Democrat candidates running to replace him as governor from being “locked out of the primary,” Politico reported.

Per the outlet, “the top-two vote getters regardless of party go on to the general election.”

“You’ve spoken about accountability. Do you think Democrats will hold you accountable for standing by this principled neutrality by withholding your endorsement in this non-possible scenario where two Republicans take the ticket?” a reporter asked.

“My focus has been making sure that doesn’t happen,” Newsom responded. “I’ve exercised, not just a focus, but I’ve exercised through some action efforts to encourage that doesn’t happen by making my case, and will continue to make my case. I do not see that scenario taking place.”

“We all have agencies. We can shape the future. There’s still a lot, look, I’ve said this before, so I’ll repeat it. I don’t anticipate this need to be the case, but there is a break-the-glass scenario,” Newsom continued. “There’s many people that have a deep understanding of what it would [be] like if Democrats were locked out, and we’re going to do everything to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Newsom’s comments come as a recent Emerson College Polling/Inside California Politics poll conducted between May 9-10, 2026, of 1,000 likely primary voters, found that former Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) under the Biden administration Xaver Becerra,received 19 percent of support from respondents state’s gubernatorial primary election.

Republican candidate Steve Hilton and Democrat candidate Tom Steyer both received 17 percent of support, while Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco (R) received 11 percent of support. Former Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) received 10 percent of support.