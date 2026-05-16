Kiefer Sutherland Cancels U.S. Concert Tour Due to ‘Very Low’ Ticket Sales

May 16 (UPI) — 24 and The Lost Boys icon Kiefer Sutherland, who is also a singer-songwriter, has canceled the upcoming U.S. dates on his concert tour.

“With great disappointment I am going to have to cancel the U.S. leg of my tour due to very low tickets sales,” Sutherland wrote on social media Friday.

“I don’t think it’s fair to the people who have bought tickets, or the venues, to play to half empty houses,” he explained. “I look forward to touring the United States again at a more suitable time. I hope you understand.”

Hours later, he posted a video of himself in Scotland, where he has a gig Saturday.

His next album, Grey, is set for release on May 29.