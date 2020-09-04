McCarthy: ‘I Don’t Want the U.S. Chamber’s Endorsement Because They Have Sold Out’

During an interview that aired on Fox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on Thursday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) responded to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s decision to back Democrats in specific races, which he rejected and called “hypocrisy.”

“I will tell you this,” he said. “I don’t want the U.S. Chamber’s endorsement because they have sold out. You listen to your local chambers — those small businesses when I used to own a business. You had Oklahoma, the city of Oklahoma, their endorsement. They wanted to endorse Stephanie Bice, not Kendra Horn, that’s sitting and backing Pelosi or the Green New Deal or the others. I mean, it is just exactly what Nancy Pelosi did. It is hypocrisy that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce would endorse these Democrats that are part of this socialist agenda that is driving this country out and is fighting this president.”

“Remember, these are the people who voted for impeachment, when this president has done so much for this nation,” McCarthy continued. “You know it, Lou. You show it every single day, built us the strongest economy ever, rebuilt our military, got criminal justice reform. And he’s going to do all of this again. And then you got Joe Biden out there that’s hiding in Delaware, not willing to campaign to be the leader of the free world. And this president goes someplace every single day — be it North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin. And he is standing up for the safety and security of this nation.”

