Nunes: Pelosi Had to Be Getting Her Hair Cut All Along — ‘Her Hair Is Perfect’

Representative Devin Nunes (R-CA) on Friday reacted to the video showing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), seemingly violating California’s shutdown orders to get haircut indoors without a mask.

Pelosi claims she was “set up” by the salon owner.

Nunes on FNC’s “Fox & Friends” noted that Pelosi has had “perfect” hair ever since the shutdowns began, suggesting she has been getting her haircut all along in similar fashion but finally got caught.

“[T]his is a real scandal,” Nunes advised. “This is what I would call ‘Salon-gate.’ If you have noticed, if you go back for only six months, you know, I have been with her a few times. Her hair is perfect. So, I’m not exactly sure how she was getting her hair done, but for sure she was getting her hair done.”

He added, “I don’t know how she was getting her hair done all these months, but finally, I think a salon owner said, ‘Look, I have had enough of it.’ And look, we need a real investigation.”

Nunes joked that former FBI special counsel Robert Mueller “runs great investigations” and is now looking for work.

“So, you are suggesting that she has been breaking the rules for the last six months but just got caught on Monday, right?” co-host Steve Doocy asked.

“It has to be, Steve,” Nunes replied. “There is no other possibility. I mean, her hair is perfect. Look, she is a nice, you know, looking, lady. Her hair is perfect. But how has she been getting her hair done? I know I had to go like two months without getting my hair done, and eventually, everybody had to start doing these black market haircuts, you know, where you had to sneak around or cut your hair yourself. I don’t know how she got her hair cut.”

