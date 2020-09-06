Kamala Harris: ‘We Do Have Two Systems of Justice in America’

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said on Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s “State of the Union” that “we do have two systems of justice” for blacks and whites.

Harris said, “I think that Donald Trump and Bill Barr are spending full time in a different reality. The reality of America today is what we have seen over generations and, frankly, since our inception, which is we do have two systems of justice in America. But here is the thing that gives me a sense of optimism and a sense of belief in who we are as a nation. We also have an ideal that is inscribed in marble on a Supreme Court that we all hold dear, which is that ideal of equal justice under law.”

“So while we have two systems of justice, we also fight for equal justice under the law,” she continued. “And that means doing what Joe Biden and I are proposing, which is having a criminal justice system that, yes, bans chokeholds and carotid-holds, makes sure that we have accountability for police officers that break the rules and break the law, that we are going to invest in the economic strength of those communities, but doing it all recognizing that there are huge disparities in our country based on race. And it does us no good if we want to solve those disparities to pretend they don’t exist.”