Whitmer: Trump’s Maskless Rallies Are Threatening the Sacrifices Americans Have Made

Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) said Tuesday on CNN that President Donald Trump was threatening the sacrifices Americans had made by wearing masks and socially distancing to reduce the spread of the coronavirus pandemic by holding campaign rallies.

Anchor Anderson Cooper said, “President Trump, we see the event, you know, he’s holding tonight and holing campaign event in your state this Thursday. As you see, the pictures today from Florida and North Carolina with no essential distancing, many not wear masks, how do you avoid this happening in Michigan? Can you?”

Whitmer said, “Well, it’s distressing, to say the least. We have been following the science here in Michigan. We have a mask mandate. We have gathering rules to ensure that we don’t have super spreader events, and yet, we anticipate that he’ll be descending on this state and perhaps encouraging people to come maskless and come together in the ways we’ve seen them happening across the country and I think this is very distressing.

“We pushed our curve down,” she continued. “We’ve saved thousands of lives. We got people back to work, and events like this threaten all that sacrifice that we’ve made, and I would love to see the leader of our country embrace masks and encourage people to do the right thing. This is an economic crisis. This is a public health crisis. We got to get serious about it and focus on getting this right.”

