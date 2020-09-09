GOP Rep. Waltz Applauds Trump Nobel Peace Prize Nomination — ‘Wholesale Shift Under His Leadership’

President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for assisting to broker peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Representative Michael Waltz (R-FL) on Wednesday reacted to Trump’s nomination, saying in an appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that there has been a “wholesale shift under his leadership” in efforts to broker peace in the Middle East.

“What we’ve seen is a wholesale shift under his leadership, where I don’t think we’re going to stop at the Emirates at the UAE,” Waltz outlined. “I think you are going to see more movement from Bahrain, from Oman, and from other countries that realize that Israel is a liberal democracy that is here to stay — the greatest ally of the United States. And this alignment that you are seeing is vis-a-vis Iran. The last thing those countries want is a repeat of the Obama-Biden years with the complete sell-out of their security interest and the United States to the Mullahs in Iran. So, that’s what’s driving this alignment.”

“And my hat’s off to the president, Jared Kushner, his national security adviser Robert O’Brien for bringing that deal together and more to follow,” he continued. “And then on top of that, you also have Kosovo and Serbia, all of the violence that we saw there in the ’90s and 2000s also coming together to begin talks to move towards peace.”

Waltz went on to say he thinks Trump could win the Peace Prize if he got a “fair vote.” He noted former President Barack Obama got one in office “for basically existing and blinking.”

