Nolte: James ‘God Is Non-Binary’ Talarico Admits He’s a ‘Christian Who Hates Christianity’

U.S. Senate candidate James “Neighbors With a Uterus” Talarico admitted in a recently unearthed podcast that “I always think of myself as a Christian who hates Christianity.”

Yes, we know that.

Listen to his own words below and then brace yourself, because it’s about to get worse…

So how did James “Six Sexes” Talarico end up saying such a thing…?

The story begins in February of 2021, when James “Not at all Gay” Talarico noticed that someone named Roberto Che Espinoza followed him on social media. Talarico was so flattered and thrilled, he practically squealed like a little girl with a social media fan letter.

So who is Roberto Che Espinoza…?

Please meet Roberto Che Espinoza.

Here’s part of the website description:

Dr. Robyn Henderson-Espinoza is a TransQueer Activist, Latinx Scholar, and Politicized Theologian working in the borderlands of church and faith communities, social change movements, and higher education institutions. Important to note about Dr. Robyn is that they are a non-binary Transgender Latinx who is trained as a constructive philosophical theologian and holds a PhD in Religion from the University of Denver.

What was the middle thing?

Please note her pronouns are “they.”

More…

Espinoza “once wrote a paper for the Journal of Feminist Studies in Religion titled, ‘Transing Religion: Moving Beyond the Logic of the (Hetero)Norm of Binaries,’” reveals the Federalist. This means that her goal is “transing religion as one approach to methodologically dismantle the logic of the norm that grounds the reproduction of binarisms and theologies of complementarity.”

I counted six not-real words in that sentence.

There’s even more…

“How might we embrace the language of the writer of Genesis in that the earth being a formless void and mobilize darkness in the face of the deep as part of the creative process that is trans-inclusive and trans-positive,” Espinoza wonders.

So Talarico gushes over this nutcase and then appears on her podcast and proceeds to say things like, “My whiteness and my masculinity, all of those things limit my imagination about what’s possible.”

He also praised his mentor, Presbyterian minister Jim Rigby, as a “true white traitor,” and admitted that he’s “a Christian who hates Christianity.”

Talarico’s goal here is something way-Way-WAY beyond scoring a U.S. Senate seat. What Talarico and this Espinoza freak want is to lead people away from Christianity by redefining Christianity into something that suits their worldly political goals, and in the specific case of Espinoza, legitimizes her disgusting fetishes.

But.

And this is the most demonic part… They want to fool people into believing they are still saved.

Can you imagine?

Talarico is willing to eternally damn scores and scores of souls just to assume political power.

2 Peter 2:1-3 (NIV): “But there were also false prophets among the people, just as there will be false teachers among you. They will secretly introduce destructive heresies, even denying the sovereign Lord who bought them — bringing swift destruction on themselves. Many will follow their depraved conduct and will bring the way of truth into disrepute. In their greed these teachers will exploit you with fabricated stories.”

Of course, he hates Christianity. It gets in the way of his vision of himself and his world. So he’s become a false prophet, telling people that blatant sins are the truth and the way.

I’ll take a hundred Graham Platners over one James Talarico.