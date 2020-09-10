CNN’s Dana Bash: Trump So ‘Crazy’ He Doesn’t Know He Is the Authorities

President Donald Trump’s attempt to blame author Bob Woodward for not reporting his discussions with the president to the authorities was “crazy” according to CNN’s Dana Bash, Thursday on “The Lead.”

While discussing Trump’s comment at his press conference, Bash said, “It turns out he was remarkably well versed on the topic early on because he got that information from President Xi, the leader of China, the country he’s blaming for this virus. Which is understandable — it did come from China.”

She continued, “The thing really — I was sitting here, and I couldn’t believe what I was hearing, the president of the United States not only blamed Bob Woodward but said if he thought it was so bad, he should have called the authorities. You are the authorities, Mr. President! You’re the president of the United States! What’s he supposed to do, go home and call 911? It’s so crazy, forgive me for using that word, that it’s almost hard to wrap your mind around. The problem is that there are people who are going to listen to what the president said and not have the full context of the facts. Or maybe depending on where they are kind of listen to echo-chamber media, and they are not going to understand that. So, that is an unfortunate thing.”

