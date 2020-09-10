Strzok: Text to ‘Stop’ Trump ‘Was an Off the Cuff Comment Made Outside of Any Work Context Whatsoever’

Thursday, disgraced former FBI agent Peter Strzok appeared on CNN’s “New Day” to discuss his new book, “Compromised.”

Host Alisyn Camerota asked Strzok about the text messages between him and his extramarital lover Lisa Page in which he vowed the FBI would “stop” then-candidate Donald Trump from becoming president.

Strzok downplayed the text message, saying his comment about stopping Trump “was an off the cuff moment made outside of any work context whatsoever.”

“[I]n 2018 you testified that you couldn’t remember what you were referring to in terms of the ‘No, we’ll stop it.’ Do you have any more context now about that?”

“Absolutely,” Strzok replied. “I mean, this was an off the cuff comment made outside of any work context whatsoever. What’s critical to notice throughout the time period of 2016, in the summer and fall, every single action that we took in the FBI, that I took in the FBI, that came out of the public context ended up hurting candidate Clinton and helping candidate, at the time, Trump.”

He added, “Furthermore, there have been multiple investigations — two inspector general investigations, multiple U.S. Attorneys who have looked into this matter, congressional committee after congressional committee examining all of this, and everybody has concluded that my work and the work of the FBI was done objectively and without … anything based on personal political belief, so I point people to the record and the facts.”

