An Ohio surgeon could face up to five years in prison for allegedly force-feeding his girlfriend abortion pills in 2024.

The Lucas County Prosecuting Attorney’s office announced on May 6 that 32-year-old Hassan-James Abbas, a former resident surgeon in Toledo, Ohio, pleaded no contest to several charges, including unlawful distribution of an abortion-inducing drug.

“By entering a no contest plea, he does not accept guilt but acknowledges that facts laid out by prosecution in charging documents are true, according to the Ohio Bar Association,” PEOPLE reported.

Abbas was indicted on December 4, 2025, for abduction, tampering with evidence, unlawful distribution of an abortion-inducing drug, disrupting public services, identity fraud, and deception to obtain a dangerous drug, according to previous reporting.

He began dating a woman who was his patient soon after separating from his wife in October 2024, according to the report. On December 7, 2024, she told him she was pregnant and refused to get an abortion when he suggested she do so, the State Medical Board of Ohio alleged when suspending his license.

Days later, Abbas allegedly used his former wife’s information to order abortion drugs mifepristone and misoprostol online, the report states, citing prosecutors.

Abbas allegedly tried offering his pregnant girlfriend various hot beverages, which were unusual gestures from him, prosecutors contended. Then on December 18, 2024, Abbas allegedly invited her to his home, crushed the pills into a powder, climbed on top of her as she slept and shoved the powder into her mouth, according to the report.

The woman was able to get away from him and call 911 before he grabbed the phone out of her hand and hung up, the report alleges. She was able to escape the home and seek help at a hospital. Previous reports have indicated the baby did not survive.

Abbas pleaded no contest to four charges, not including kidnapping and evidence tampering. Those two charges will be dropped at sentencing as part of a plea agreement, the prosecutor’s office said. He could face up to five years behind bars and a fine of up to $15,000. His sentencing has been scheduled for June, according to the report.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.